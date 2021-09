Researchers with the University of Pennsylvania have good news for people who have multiple sclerosis and are taking anti-CD20 treatment — though their antibody response triggered by the vaccine may be low, their bodies are still able to produce “robust T-cell responses” against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. As a result, the researchers say MS patients receiving the anti-CD20 treatment should still get the COVID-19 vaccines.

