CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Draconian Texas abortion law represents a threat to Fresno women and their bodies

By ORDER REPRINT
Fresno Bee
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Fresno faith leaders, our personal views regarding abortion may differ, but we are united in our outrage at the cruelty of what the U.S. Supreme Court just allowed to happen in Texas — the enactment of a draconian abortion ban that leaves enforcement to “bounty-hunting” private citizens while also punishing women in the state who have the fewest resources and are most in need of care.

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with...
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Health
Bakersfield, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Fresno, TX
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinic#Birth Control#Rape#The U S Supreme Court#Christian#New Thought Community#Rabbi#Bethel Lutheran Church#Clergy Advocacy Board

Comments / 0

Community Policy