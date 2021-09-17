Draconian Texas abortion law represents a threat to Fresno women and their bodies
As Fresno faith leaders, our personal views regarding abortion may differ, but we are united in our outrage at the cruelty of what the U.S. Supreme Court just allowed to happen in Texas — the enactment of a draconian abortion ban that leaves enforcement to “bounty-hunting” private citizens while also punishing women in the state who have the fewest resources and are most in need of care.www.fresnobee.com
Comments / 2