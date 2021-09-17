Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers say he was shot in the head. But where’s the injury?

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — The man arrested in connection with the shooting of Alex Murdaugh earlier this month says he is being set up. The prominent Lowcountry attorney was injured on September 4 in Hampton County. He says he was shot in the head while changing a tire. But that story changed last week, when he told authorities he hired a man to kill him so his surviving son could receive his $10 million life insurance policy.

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO