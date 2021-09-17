CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers say he was shot in the head. But where’s the injury?

By Lana Ferguson
heraldsun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Murdaugh, who reported being shot in the head two weeks ago, made his first public appearance Thursday since the June murders of his younger son, Paul, and wife, Maggie. At his bond hearing on charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and falsifying a police report, Murdaugh wore a jail jumpsuit. His ankles and wrists were shackled. His gray and strawberry blond hair was closely cropped. But there was no sign of a head injury. Not even a Band-Aid.

Fox News

Sons of Alex Murdaugh's dead housekeeper 'scared,' 'shell-shocked,' after SC lawyer's release to drug rehab

The sons of a 57-year-old housekeeper who died after a mysterious fall at the home of prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh four years ago are "shell-shocked," their attorney tells Fox News, after Murdaugh was let out of jail on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and allowed to travel to an out-of-state rehabilitation facility without GPS monitoring.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
New York Post

Murders of Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son ‘personal,’ attorney says

Alex Murdaugh’s attorney has blamed the prominent South Carolina lawyer’s opioid addiction and depression for the alleged plot to have himself killed so his son could collect on a $10 million insurance policy. But despite the scheme, his attorney Dick Harpootlian told NBC’s “Today” on Wednesday that Murdaugh did not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Harpootlian
WJCL

Curtis Edward Smith says he's being set up by Alex Murdaugh following assisted suicide arrest

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — The man arrested in connection with the shooting of Alex Murdaugh earlier this month says he is being set up. The prominent Lowcountry attorney was injured on September 4 in Hampton County. He says he was shot in the head while changing a tire. But that story changed last week, when he told authorities he hired a man to kill him so his surviving son could receive his $10 million life insurance policy.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Head Injury#Murder#Lawyers#Sheriff Tc Smalls
WSAV-TV

Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys speak out on shooting suspect arrest and revelations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The attorneys for Alex Murdaugh spoke out Wednesday morning regarding Tuesday’s arrest in the shooting of the Lowcountry lawyer and claims from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) that Murdaugh orchestrated the shooting. Murdaugh’s attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin released a statement saying Murdaugh...
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Judge sets bond for man charged in Alex Murdaugh’s shooting

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Hampton County judge set bond Thursday morning for the man charged in the Sept. 4 shooting of attorney Alex Murdaugh. Curtis Smith, 61, is charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud in connection with the Labor Day weekend shooting of Murdaugh.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC

