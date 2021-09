Can't remember which one, but it was by one of the ghost writers that writes with Clive Cussler. Anyway, the premise was that the bad guys wanted to cause the downfall of the U.S. (or something along those lines), and they were going to cause it by dropping a nuke in one of those volcanoes, which would do exactly as you said in regards to a huge section falling into the sea and causing a ginormous tsunami. Of course, the plan was thwarted at the last possible second, saving a billion people who didn't even know their life was in danger. It was good reading.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO