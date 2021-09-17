Cyberattackers Target Missouri Hospital At Epicenter Of COVID Outbreak, Post Patient Data
A health care provider in southeast Missouri has become the latest target of ransomware hackers. Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, roughly 30 miles south of Cape Girardeau, confirmed the data breach Friday. In a statement to St. Louis Public Radio, the medical center said that an “unauthorized third party” stole information from one of its servers and that the hospital is working with an outside security firm to investigate the cyberattack.www.krcu.org
