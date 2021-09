Two of the game's best – Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson – will face one another for the first time in their careers. Donald, the six-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, is regarded among one of the NFL's best pass rushers the game has seen from the interior. Meanwhile, Nelson, who’s been named an All-Pro in each of his three seasons since entering the NFL, will take his superior skillset and clash with the veteran Donald.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO