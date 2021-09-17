CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chess grandmaster sues Netflix for ‘false,’ ‘grossly sexist’ line in ‘Queen’s Gambit’

By CHRISTI CARRAS
CharlotteObserver.com
 9 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Georgian chess grandmaster Nona Gaprindashvili has waged an attack on Netflix over its allegedly defamatory portrayal of her in the Emmy-nominated series “The Queen’s Gambit.”. The streaming giant, however, insists Gaprindashvili’s “claim has no merit.”. On Thursday, Gaprindashvili sued Netflix for $5 million in California for allegedly...

www.charlotteobserver.com

TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 17

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 17 proves that everyone loves Denzel Washington, as his 2012 film Safe House leaps all the way into the No. 1 spot. Also new to the list is 2017's Birth of the Dragon, a dramatization of Bruce Lee's life. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate drops to No. 2, while Krysten Ritter's kids horror movie Nightbooks moves up to No. 3.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Female chess pioneer Nona Gaprindashvili sues Netflix for erasing her accomplishments in The Queen's Gambit

Nona Gaprindashvili, who in 1978 became the first woman to be named a chess grandmaster, was pained to learn that the Netflix limited series erased her many successes against male opponents. In the final episode of The Queen's Gambit, an announcer is heard describing the triumphs of Anya Taylor-Joy's Beth Harmon. “The only unusual thing about her, really, is her sex, and even that’s not unique in Russia,” the announcer intones, as a woman watching the match comes into focus. “There’s Nona Gaprindashvili, but she’s the female world champion and has never faced men.” Today, the 80-year-old Gaprindashvili, who lives in Tbilisi, Georgia, filed a lawsuit against Netflix in Federal District Court in Los Angeles, seeking millions of dollars in damages for what the suit claims is a “devastating falsehood, undermining and degrading her accomplishments before an audience of many millions” and calling for the line about her not facing men to be removed. “They were trying to do this fictional character who was blazing the trail for other women, when in reality I had already blazed the trail and inspired generations,” Gaprindashvili said in a recent video interview arranged by her lawyers, speaking in Georgian, which was translated to English by her grandson. “That’s the irony.” Netflix responded that it believes her claim is without merit. “Netflix has only the utmost respect for Ms. Gaprindashvili and her illustrious career, but we believe this claim has no merit and will vigorously defend the case,” the company said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

President Meryl Streep Downplays the End of the World in Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Disaster Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill are facing the threat of a comet hitting Earth in a new clip from the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.” The clip was shown during Netflix’s Tudum event to showcase its upcoming TV series and movies. The dark sci-fi comedy, directed by Adam McKay, stars Lawrence and DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers who try to warn politicians and others that the Earth is in danger as a giant asteroid approaches, only to be met with apathy and skepticism. (The comparison to reactions to climate change are not a coincidence.) Lawrence plays...
MOVIES
thesource.com

Eddie Murphy Inks Deal to Star in Three New Films for Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios must be satisfied with the results of Coming 2 America. The studios and Eddie Murphy have entered into a three-picture and first-look film deal. Deadline details the first-look deal will develop projects for Prime Video and Studio with an option to star. The first dance for the two entities was Coming 2 America, the most-watched movie on Amazon Prime in its opening weekend of March 5-7. Amazon acquired Coming 2 America from Paramount during the pandemic movie theater shut down.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Developing Fantasy Novel ‘Beasts of Prey’ for Film (Exclusive)

Beasts of Prey, the first novel in a planned fantasy series, is being developed by Netflix as a feature film. Written by Ayana Gray, the story follows two Black teenagers who strike a dangerous alliance and head out on a journey to hunt down the vicious monster menacing their hometown, uncovering deadly secrets along the way. The book is due out Sept. 28 via Penguin Randomhouse imprint G. P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers. Melody Cooper has been tapped to adapt the screenplay. Bryan Unkeless’ Clubhouse Pictures will produce, with Scott Morgan set to executive produce. Clubhouse recently released Project Power with...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Debuts Stunning First Look at Dream in Opening Scene From Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Dream, Death and Desire are all finally coming to Netflix. Thirty-two years after DC Comics published the first issue of “The Sandman,” Neil Gaiman’s phantasmagoric dive into the world of dreams, Netflix unveiled the first look at its highly anticipated live-action adaptation on Saturday. Stars Tom Sturridge — who plays Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream, the titular ruler of Dreaming — and Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who plays Death, Dream’s chic and easygoing sister — revealed the first look during Tudum, Netflix’s global virtual fan event. Executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and showrunner Allan Heinberg (“The Catch,” “Scandal”), “The Sandman” is updating Gaiman’s graphic novel by...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Reboot Gets a Jazzy New Title Sequence — Watch

There are two things that die-hard Cowboy Bebop fans absolutely need from Netflix’s live-action reboot: a Corgi, and music by Yoko Kanno. The lively free-jazz score from Kanno was an essential part of the original anime series, and Netflix smartly enlisted Kanno to compose new music for the reboot — including a new opening title sequence, which you can watch above. (The streamer unveiled the new titles as part of its “Tudum” global fan event on Saturday.) The new Cowboy Bebop stars John Cho as intergalactic bounty hunter Spike Spiegel, whose crew also includes Jet Black (Luke Cage‘s Mustafa Shakir) and Faye...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

‘Foundation’ Boss David S. Goyer Breaks Down ‘Interrogating a Post-9/11 World’ in His Apple TV Plus Adaptation

Writer-director David S. Goyer is certainly no stranger to translating beloved, larger-than-life properties to life on screen, from the superheroic (including Marvel’s “Blade” franchise and DC’s “Dark Knight” trilogy) to science fiction (“Terminator: Dark Fate” and “FlashForward”) to supernaturally mythic tales (the forthcoming “Sandman” streaming series). But Goyer had yet...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Crown’: Netflix Announces Premiere Month For Season 5 Of Emmy-Winning Series – Netflix Tudum

Fresh off its formidable sweep at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, Netflix’s The Crown will come back for even more royal drama next year. Netflix, during its Tudum fan event on Saturday, revealed that The Crown will return for Season 5 November 2022. The announcement was made by Imelda Staunton, who is taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth, in a video from the set of the show. The Crown was initially set to conclude with the upcoming fifth season, but series creator Peter Morgan reversed the decision sharing that the Emmy-winning drama will actually end with its sixth installment. Season 5...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 66 based on 18 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Witcher: Fans react to ‘incredible’ news that Netflix series is being renewed for season three

Fans of Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher are rejoicing after it was announced that the show has been renewed for a third season. The news arrived ahead of the launch of the highly anticipated second season, which will land on the streaming service on 17 December. It will see the return of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, along with Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri, plus a number of other new faces, including Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju, Downton Abbey’s Kevin Doyle, and Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh. A new clip was shared from The Witcher’s...
TV SERIES
Variety

Colin Kaepernick Netflix Series ‘Colin in Black and White’ Drops New First-Look Clip

Netflix has released a new first-look clip of “Colin in Black and White,” which tells the story of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick during his high school years growing up in central California. The clip was released as part of the Netflix Tudum fan event. Kaepernick explained during his introduction of the clip that the six-part narrative drama produced with Ava DuVernay focuses on his high school years growing up in Turlock, Calif., a mid-sized city 60 miles east of San Jose, as the Black adopted son of white parents in a largely white community. As depicted in the clip, in...
NFL
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
CharlotteObserver.com

New this week: ‘Sopranos’ prequel, Jon Stewart and Carlile

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Jake Gyllenhaal teams up with director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto (“True Detective”) for the tense thriller “The Guilty,” which is set entirely inside a 911 call center in Los Angeles. Hitting Netflix on Oct. 1, Gyllenhaal plays a disgraced cop relegated to fielding emergency phone calls on the overnight shift. Although a perfect conceit for a pandemic production, the claustrophobic environs actually preceded COVID-19 protocols — that came from the 2018 Danish film that they’re remaking. The always compelling Gyllenhaal carries the film even though his scene partners are mostly computer screens, telephones and disembodied voices.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel Suing to Keep Rights to ‘Avengers’ Characters From Copyright Termination

Disney’s Marvel unit is suing to hold on to full control of Avengers characters including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Falcon, Thor and others. The complaints, which The Hollywood Reporter has obtained, come against the heirs of some late comic book geniuses including Stan Lee, Steve Ditko and Gene Colan. The suits seek declaratory relief that these blockbuster characters are ineligible for copyright termination as works made for hire. If Marvel loses, Disney would have to share ownership of characters worth billions. In August, the administrator of Ditko’s estate filed a notice of termination on Spider-Man, which first appeared...
BUSINESS

