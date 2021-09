On Saturday morning, over 120 searchers will be fielded in the Poudre Canyon between Black Hollow Road and Steven’s Gulch Picnic Site (Mile markers 87 to 105) in an effort to find Diana Brown who has been missing since the flash flood at Black Hollow Road on July 20th. Searchers will be on the roadway, shoreline, and in the river using dogs, drones, and other specialized equipment.