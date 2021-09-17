19-year-old woman severely burned at Yellowstone near 'scalding' water

A 19-year-old Rhode Island woman suffered severe burns Thursday morning near the Old Faithful geyser at Yellowstone.

A 19-year-old Rhode Island woman suffered severe burns Thursday morning near the Old Faithful geyser at Yellowstone National Park.

The National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement the woman, who served as a concessions employee, sustained second- and third-degree burns over 5 percent of her body. She was transported to West Yellowstone where she was airlifted to the burn center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

“The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface,” the park service’s statement warns. “Everyone must always remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around thermal features.

NPS added the accident is the first “significant injury in a thermal area in 2021.” A 3-year-old suffered second-degree burns to the back and lower body in 2020, and a visitor fell into a thermal feature while taking photos after illegally entering the park.

The woman’s condition is unknown as she was transported outside of the park, according to the statement. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Yellowstone National Park contains more than 10,000 thermal features.

