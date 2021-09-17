CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Level Cafe will permanently close at the end of the month

By Eddy
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis piece of news really sucks. Next Level Cafe announced they will close permanently by September 30. The posting was made to their Facebook page Friday afternoon. Due to medical issues and shortages, the restaurant which has put out some incredible Thai food and other Asian dishes will be closing for good. What originally started off as an internet cafe for gamers expanded to include a variety of dishes, including one of my favorites, hot pot. It was some of the best hot pot I’ve ever had and will certainly miss it moving forward.

