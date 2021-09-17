Next Level Cafe will permanently close at the end of the month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dot x Ott in downtown Bakersfield announced they will be closing their restaurant permanently. "This is not a one-reason decision. It was a culmination of many things- COVID, staffing (though we need to give a huge thank you to our staff that was with us up until today), funding, shut-downs, numbers, etc. It ultimately comes down to not wanting to fight a constant uphill battle. This industry is not for us, but we put our all into it and are proud as to how it evolved."

