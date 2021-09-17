CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Ball State at Wyoming: Key Players

republic-online.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBall State’s star quarterback didn’t perform up to his lofty standards during the 44-13 loss at No. 10 Penn State, finishing 25-for-39 for 176 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in front of a crowd of 105,323 at Beaver Stadium. Plitt, a sixth-year senior with nearly 7,000 career passing yards, will be looking to pick apart a UW defense ranked 90th in yards allowed (399.0 per game) and 98th in points allowed (29.5 per game).

www.republic-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

At least 3 killed in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

An Amtrak train carrying more than 100 people derailed in Montana on Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring several others, officials said. Dave Ghekiere, chief of the Volunteer Fire Department in Chester, Montana, said he believed at least 15 people were hospitalized. He added that his crews rescued people stuck inside the train cars, and he believed no one was still inside.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming College Sports
Local
Wyoming Football
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Hall

Comments / 0

Community Policy