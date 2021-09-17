Review: Oscar Watch for Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” Stars Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench In a Jewel of a Film
At a recent screening, Kenneth Branagh told the rapt audience that his love affair with his latest film “Belfast” his semi-autobiographical film about his growing up and leaving his beloved home of Belfast, was long in the making. Branagh noted, “This story was 50 years in the making, always in my head, talking to me. When COVID happened, I listened and I wrote it.”www.showbiz411.com
Comments / 0