Delaware State

Delaware Governor Signs Statewide Ban on Balloon Releases

wrde.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del.- Delaware Gov. John Carney on Friday signed legislation that bans intentional balloon releases statewide, making Delaware the sixth state to do so this year. Under the law, releasing four balloons or fewer balloons filled with air or lighter-than air gases is considered littering and a first offense is punishable by a fine of at least $25. A mass release of five or more balloons carries a civil penalty of $250 and up to eight hours of community service on first offense.

