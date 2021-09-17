CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Rock Springs Ranch Unveils New 4-H Camp Model

ccenterdispatch.com
 9 days ago

K-State Research and Extension, the Kansas 4-H Foundation and Rock Springs Ranch are introducing a new camp model for Camp Season 2022 at Rock Springs Ranch. This new model will focus on the positive youth development of 4-H for Kansas youth ages 8 to 18 years old to prepare them to meet the challenges of the 21st Century. Rock Springs Ranch is a non-profit Kansas 4-H Camp & Conference Center firmly grounded in 4-H values with additional programming from three Centers of Excellence that concentrate on leadership development, conservation education and sportsmanship skills.

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Rock Springs 4-H camp updates grounds, adds programming

Rock Springs 4-H Camp has made changes and added services this year that the camp’s Executive Director Jim Wheaton hopes will improve campers’ experiences. Several buildings have been updated at Rock Springs, the camp has added some “new programming stuff” and there have been updates to the ways in which the camp provides counseling and classes, he said.
LIFESTYLE
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

National Ranching Heritage Center unveils restored 1920s-era church

A 1920s rural church with its original pews, pump organ, podium and altar was unveiled Friday morning, with the National Ranching Heritage Center adding its 54th structure to the 19-acre Proctor Historical Park. Although the church was donated by The Episcopal Diocese of Northwest Texas, 14 donors from four states...
LUBBOCK, TX
wpde.com

New Budweiser Clydesdale foal born at Warm Springs Ranch

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KHQA) — Warm Springs Ranch in Booneville, Mo., introduced their newest Budweiser Clydesdale foal. Eminem was born on September 14. He was named by combining the first initials of his mother, Marcie, and his father, Miles. The foal weighed between 135 and 150 pounds when he was born.
ANIMALS
duboiscountyherald.com

Museum announces 4-H display

Calling all present and past members of 4-H. The Museum is unveiling their exhibit on the 4-H program in Dubois County on Thursday, September 16, at their Third Thursday Free Admission Night. The museum will be open from 5:30-8:00 p.m. that night. Come in and meet Lauren Finneman from Purdue Extension. She will also have a display and activities on 4-H. The museum is excited about showing off our collection of everything 4-H.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H#Summer Camp#The Kansas 4 H Foundation#Centers Of Excellence#Aca#Priority Enrollment#Regional Camp Group#Kansans#Non 4 H Members
Plumas County News

Community partner supports White Sulphur Springs Ranch

Gumba’s Family Pizza in Blairsden will donate part of its daily proceeds Wednesday, Sept. 22, to benefit the restoration of White Sulphur Springs Ranch (WSSR). On that day 20 percent of all purchases made from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., including take-out orders, will be donated to the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC), stewards of WSSR. This was planned as a yearly event but the pandemic canceled the 2020 affair. This year the volunteers of the MVSC are determined to make it a great comeback success.
BLAIRSDEN, CA
FOX21News.com

11th Annual Garden of the Gods Rock Ledge Ranch PowWow underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Everyone is invited to the 11th Annual Garden of the Gods Rock Ledge Ranch Pow Wow. The powwow is a celebration and honoring of Native American cultures and history through song, dance, and traditions. It is also a gathering that brings people together to see old friends and make new ones.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
North Platte Telegraph

Buffalo Bill Ranch unveils plaque honoring National Historic Landmark designation

Call it a 60-year-old investment made good. William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s Scout’s Rest Ranch, already a Nebraska state park and National Register of Historic Places property, unveiled Saturday its newest bronze plaque honoring its new status as a National Historic Landmark. It being a Nebraska football Saturday — with...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Only In Montana

You Can Go Camping With Alpacas At Sentinel Ranch In Montana

Tucked into the countryside of Montana is Sentinel Ranch, home to a large herd of fluffy, funny, and people-friendly alpacas. Thanks to the Harvest Host program, you can camp there amongst these furry friends. Whether you come for a tour, to make some new friends, or to buy the perfect winter sweater, Sentinel Ranch has […] The post You Can Go Camping With Alpacas At Sentinel Ranch In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
runnelscountyregister.com

The 4-H Life: Livestock judging

There are more events to participate in with 4-H than you can shake the proverbial stick at. Livestock Judging is just one of those, and it's serious business. The kids learn how to evaluate animals, from steer to heifers, and from lambs to goats to swine. It's a Sunday, 3...
RUNNELS COUNTY, TX
koamnewsnow.com

Invasive insect in Kansas

HUTCHINSTON, Kan. – Kansas State Fair officials judging the 4-H entomology entries last week discovered an invasive insect that prompted quarantines elsewhere. Fair Board member Gregg Hadley said the student who caught the bug didn’t know it had prompted quarantines in at least 45 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to try to stop its spread.
KANSAS STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Rock Springs Schools Report 26 New COVID-19 Positive Cases This Week

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 is reporting 26 new COVID-19 positive cases during the sixth week of school. This is down 19 from last week’s report. According to a message sent out on the ParentSquare app this afternoon from Human Resources Director Nicole Bolton, so...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
ccenterdispatch.com

Wyoming COVID-19 survivor urges people to get vaccinated

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Her symptoms came on suddenly. It was early February, when everyone looked out for and knew what a headache, fever and loss of taste and smell meant. The symptoms for Kristi and Andy Gabriel came on at the same time. From the beginning, Kristi had it worse.
WYOMING STATE
Kansas Reflector

Advocates spotlight Kansas maternal health shortfalls, possible remedies

TOPEKA — Kansas maternal health stakeholders are advising state lawmakers to beef up government financial backing of maternal health providers to counteract preventable deaths. More than a dozen providers, citizens and advocates reported Wednesday to the Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare Oversight on worsening outcomes for Kansas women during pregnancy, […] The post Advocates spotlight Kansas maternal health shortfalls, possible remedies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy