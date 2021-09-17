Rock Springs Ranch Unveils New 4-H Camp Model

Tucked into the countryside of Montana is Sentinel Ranch, home to a large herd of fluffy, funny, and people-friendly alpacas. Thanks to the Harvest Host program, you can camp there amongst these furry friends. Whether you come for a tour, to make some new friends, or to buy the perfect winter sweater, Sentinel Ranch has […] The post You Can Go Camping With Alpacas At Sentinel Ranch In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO