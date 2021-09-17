Rock Springs Ranch Unveils New 4-H Camp Model
K-State Research and Extension, the Kansas 4-H Foundation and Rock Springs Ranch are introducing a new camp model for Camp Season 2022 at Rock Springs Ranch. This new model will focus on the positive youth development of 4-H for Kansas youth ages 8 to 18 years old to prepare them to meet the challenges of the 21st Century. Rock Springs Ranch is a non-profit Kansas 4-H Camp & Conference Center firmly grounded in 4-H values with additional programming from three Centers of Excellence that concentrate on leadership development, conservation education and sportsmanship skills.www.ccenterdispatch.com
