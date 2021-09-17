CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Morning Bus Delays Left Students Waiting for an Hour at Stops

Cover picture for the articleAmid a nationwide bus shortage, students across the county waited as long as an hour in the rain for their morning school bus to arrive. Wayde Byard, the school district’s public information officer, said that there was an unusually high number of bus driver absences, exacerbating a long-standing issue in the county. About 30% of the general education and Thomas Jefferson High School bus runs were 45 minutes, and Academies of Loudoun routes ran as long as an hour behind schedule.

