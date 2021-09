There’s a certain punk mindset that is actually quite conservative, insisting that the genre should look, feel and smell a certain way. There have always been bands willing to at least wobble the envelope, however, and LURK definitely lean that way. The Chicago crew have said they wanted to make something like ​‘Ramones meets Devo meets B52s meets The Cramps’. They don’t quite hit the level of glorious absurdity that description dangles but Around The Sun is still a splendidly quirky full-length debut.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO