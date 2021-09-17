Best Buy just cut the price of this Razer gaming chair by $100

The Azeron Cyborg takes everything great about their previous keypads and elevates it to the next level. Price when reviewed: from £169 (customisation options available) As much as I love the freedom that using a mouse affords you in gaming, a keyboard is less than ideal. Don’t get me wrong, some of the keyboards available are phenomenal, and many people have adapted to using them for gaming, but the basic layout has remained virtually unchanged since the first typewriters in the early 1800s. With a keyboard, you are working around its limitations rather than having something designed specifically to make gaming easier and more enjoyable.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO