Facets reopens in Chicago, a year after the sky fell on independent cinema — and also the roof caved in on Fullerton

Facets Cinema executive director Karen Cardarelli and program director Charles Coleman, on site at the renovated Facets Cinema space in Chicago, Sept. 16, 2021. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune

This weekend, the Chicago nonprofit cinema mainstay Facets, located in a large, needy, late 19th century building on West Fullerton, reopens after 18 months of enforced downtime.

The pause, like so many painful economic and spiritual pauses around the world, was brought on by the pandemic. Facets felt it — and how. On Valentine’s Day 2021, an ice storm that led to a partial roof collapse led, in turn, to “a waterfall that came all the way down through the theaters,” recalls executive director Karen Cardarelli.

“Literally, the roof caved in!” says Facets program director Charles Coleman. “We’d had various receptacles underneath roof leaks for years. But you can only put off something like that for so long.”

Repairs, big ones, are well underway on the second floor of the media center cofounded, with Nicole Dreiske, in 1975 by the late Milos Stehlik . Facets has been in its current location since 1977.

This weekend’s reopening unveils a two-week run, Fridays through Sundays only, of a fine, delicately nerve-wracking 75-minute drama from Canada, “Anne at 13,000 Ft.,” about a young Toronto daycare worker (Deragh Campbell) whose interpersonal and psychological challenges only find full relief in the act of sky diving. Writer-director Kazik Radwanski’s film has provoked a strongly divided critical response, which is how Coleman likes it.

I checked out the renovated Facets earlier this week. It’s nicer, shinier and cleaner now. More “Come on in!” than “Take it or leave it.”

Up front, the DVD rental area remains, albeit with most of the DVD shelves gone. In their place, Cardarelli explains to me, lounge-y type tables and seating areas are there for post-screening hangouts or for rental customers. A new paint job, bold reds and blacks, frame the area by the windows looking out on Fullerton.

The smaller of the two Facets screening venues no longer has fixed seating. Across from the concession counter, it’s now a flexible space with a screen at the back, immediately visible when you walk in. Early next year, Cardarelli says, Kartemquin Films and another Chicago-based player, Full Spectrum Features, are scheduled to begin using the venue for monthly “film lab” screenings.

What Kartemquin and other community organizations wanted, says Cardarelli, was “a place to watch their films, and then pull the chairs in a circle and talk about it.”

The larger of the two screening venues remains as it was: a functional 125-seats rectangle, currently capped at 40 per screening. “It’s the space we (changed) the least, but it got the most rigorous cleaning,” Cardarelli says.

And now? Now it’s time to see how film lovers feel about coming back to Facets and, in general, to indoor screening spaces not near their own refrigerators.

In recent years the largest revenue-drivers for Facets have been the annual Chicago International Children’s Film Festival and the summertime Facets Film Camps.

“The youth,” says Cardarelli, former executive director of Emerald City Theatre, regarding what might sustain Facets into an uncertain future. “I think the answer is the youth, and the youth programs.”

This means organizational shifts, possibly short-term, possibly longer. Programmer Coleman’s screenings are now confined to partial-week runs from Fridays to Sundays, which is a tough sell for some filmmakers and distributors.

“Maybe the three-day calendar will get people to prioritize their choices. Who knows?” Coleman says. “For now, I’ll have to be very resourceful about the availability of certain titles, and then find a way to make those titles accessible to Facets.”

Cardarelli estimates the out-of-pocket renovation costs at $10,000. Roughly $500,000 in COVID-19 federal relief funds enabled Cardarelli to keep the staff on the payrolls as long as possible in 2020 and early 2021, and then supported the staff as they dove into what became an extensive renovation.

That federal relief money, plus a sound insurance policy, is also fixing the roof. Another $250,000 from the federal Employee Retention Tax Credit has given Cardarelli enough for what she estimates as a $200,000 to $250,000 “runway” for the Facets reopening, and the coming months of trial and error in terms of programming and events.

Facets’ survival and sustainability goals are shared by other Chicago film organizations — the Gene Siskel Film Center, the Music Box Theatre and others, some nonprofit, some educational institution-affiliated, some for-profit. Facets’ headwinds may be stronger than most. The place built its name, in the previous century, on a stunningly successful mail-order business, pre-Netflix. Another crucial component: co-founder Stehlik’s international reputation, for discernment as well as for financial scrambles to pay distributors whose films he wanted to introduce to Chicago. (Ah, the good old days.)

“What Milos always wanted,” Cardarelli says, “was a place to talk about film and bring a community together.” That’s the mission once again for what the Facets board is calling “Facets 2.0.”

Adds Coleman: “The pandemic exacerbated all the problems the cinema was facing already. It’s something, all right — this idea of getting people to come back, and restoring people’s confidence. Not an easy path. But I think people do want to come back. All we can do is try to meet their needs, make them feel comfortable and honor our commitment to the audiences and to the art form.”

Facets Cinema reopens with “Anne at 13,000 Ft.” on Sept. 17, 1517 W. Fullerton Ave.; facets.org .

Michael Phillips is a Tribune critic.

mjphillips@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @phillipstribune

Big screen or home stream, takeout or dine-in, Tribune writers are here to steer you toward your next great experience. Sign up for your free weekly Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter here .