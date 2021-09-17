CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clive Sinclair, an inventor who helped popularize personal computers, dies at 81

By Scottie Andrew, CNN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore computers were a staple of workplaces, schools, libraries and many homes, they were bulky, expensive and a luxury many couldn't afford. Enter Clive Sinclair. The British inventor's first personal computer, the ZX80, was a slim steal at $200. The invention and its more advanced successors helped bring computing to the masses (and inspired a generation of programmers to create inventive computer games).

adafruit.com

Home computing pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair passes at age 81 #VintageComputing

Sir Clive Sinclair, the inventor and entrepreneur who was instrumental in bringing home computers to the masses, has passed away today at the age of 81. Sinclair invented the pocket calculator but was best known for popularizing the home computer, bringing it to British high-street stores at relatively affordable prices.
COMPUTERS
TheSixthAxis

Sir Clive Sinclair dies aged 81

Our younger readers may not know who Sir Clive Sinclair is but it’s not an exaggeration to say he is the father of the British video games industry. He was writing books and inventing kits for radios while in his teens and in February 1980 he launched the UK’s first affordable home computer, the ZX80. It cost £79.95 in kit form or £99.95 ready-built and was a huge hit. A second computer, the ZX81 followed.
STAR WARS
rockpapershotgun.com

Clive Sinclair, who brought us the ZX Spectrum, has died

Clive Sinclair, the founder of the company which brought us the ZX Spectrum computer, has died. The first encounter with PC gaming for many of a certain age in the UK wasn't through any beige box MS-DOS or Windows, it was on that futuristic wee black keyboard with rubbery keys and a colourful stripe, which loaded software from cassette tapes. I'm too young to have seen its glory days but I think the first PC game I played was a Speccy shoot 'em up, a magical experience I didn't believe would actually work when I first saw my pal plug a tape deck into a keyboard.
COMPUTERS
Telegraph

Sir Clive Sinclair, inventor of an early pocket calculator who transformed the home-computing market but came unstuck with the infamous C5 – obituary

Sir Clive Sinclair, the inventor, who has died aged 81, achieved major early advances in personal computing but will also be remembered for the spectacular failure of his one-person electric vehicle, the C5. He had been fascinated by the possibilities of microelectronics and industrial design since his boyhood, and his...
TECHNOLOGY
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Satya Nadella
Person
Clive Sinclair
Person
Horace
inputmag.com

Remembering Clive Sinclair, trailblazer of the home computer

Clive Sinclair, the English inventor best known for helping to popularize home computing systems, died on September 16 after battling a cancer-related illness for more than a decade. Sinclair created the first pocketable electronic calculator in 1972 and his company Sinclair Radionics was one of the first to produce home computers.
COMPUTERS
Variety

