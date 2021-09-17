Clive Sinclair, an inventor who helped popularize personal computers, dies at 81

Clive Sinclair, the founder of the company which brought us the ZX Spectrum computer, has died. The first encounter with PC gaming for many of a certain age in the UK wasn't through any beige box MS-DOS or Windows, it was on that futuristic wee black keyboard with rubbery keys and a colourful stripe, which loaded software from cassette tapes. I'm too young to have seen its glory days but I think the first PC game I played was a Speccy shoot 'em up, a magical experience I didn't believe would actually work when I first saw my pal plug a tape deck into a keyboard.

