MS may increase risk of dying from colorectal cancer

A gastrointestinal cancers expert describes monitoring strategies for progression of metastatic colorectal cancer. John Marshall, MD: Colon cancer can be tricky to interpret how a patient is doing on their treatment. If all you do is take the report that comes back from radiology and say, “Ah, they say they progressed,” and you don’t look at the scans or the fine print, you’re going to make some mistakes. We teach our fellows and remind ourselves every day to look at the scan and the fine print of the report, because if somebody had a 7-mm lung nodule that is now 9 mm—that is not progression, in my opinion, but the report will say “progression of disease.” If somebody has a bunch of new lesions that are growing significantly, that’s someone for whom you need to change therapy. Pseudoprogression is not something we see that often in metastatic colon cancer, but minor progression or smoldering progression is something we see a lot. Maybe it comes down to just tweaking your maintenance therapy a little or allowing some minor progression to occur. Just stay with what you’re doing if the patient is tolerating it well, and only change therapy if you think that you’re clinically losing ground. This is a good way I like to think about it.

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO