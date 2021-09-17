New Hampshire US representatives urge Canada border opening

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s two members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday urged President Joe Biden to reopen the land border between Canada and the United States.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas sent a letter to the president urging him to allow the safe and responsible reopening of the land border between the two countries to vaccinated, non-essential Canadian travelers.

The border was closed to non-essential travel in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month Canada opened its land border to fully vaccinated Americans.

The U.S. order that keeps the border closed is set to expire on Monday. Previously the U.S. has extended the closure.

They said the closure was needed during the height of the pandemic, but reopening now to fully vaccinated Canadians will help reunite families and allow Canadians to visit New Hampshire during this fall’s foliage season, which is just getting underway.

“Taking this action will not jeopardize public health, will allow families to reunite, and will help our economy continue to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” they wrote.