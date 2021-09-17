CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Taxi Driver Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Passenger, Lancaster DA Says

By Jillian Pikora
 9 days ago
A Lancaster City taxi driver has being found guilty of sexually assaulting a passenger he was driving to her home, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Jesus Rosario, 55, of 100 block of East Ross Street, was convicted on charges of Sexual Assault and Indecent Assault after a three-day trial before Judge Thomas Sponaugle.

The jury deliberated for about seven hours before reaching a verdict.

Rosario picked the victim up and took her back to her apartment in Upper Leacock Township in July in 2018 around 3 a.m.

Rosario invited himself into the victim’s residence offering to help carry her belongings before sexually assaulting her.

He is facing a maximum 12 year sentence as maximum allowed by law for the Sexual Assault charge is 10 years while the maximum for the Indecent Assault charge is two years.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller argued for bail to be increased after the jury handed down its verdict.

Judge Sponaugle denied this request and Rosario remains free pending his sentencing.

Rosario will be sentenced pending a pre-sentence investigation and sexually violent predator assessment.

Charges were filed by Detective Chris Jones of the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

