Why a ‘Pet Sematary’ Prequel About Jud Is Worth Making
If there are any audiences in existence who haven't seen Pet Sematary (either the 1989 film adaptation or its 2019 remake) or read its source material over the course of the nearly forty years since Stephen King published it in 1983, you might have difficulty in finding someone who doesn't at least have some passing idea of the story. The tragic tale of the Creed family's encounter with an Indian burial ground that has the power to resurrect the dead has seeped its way into pop culture with parodies on shows such as South Park, The Simpsons, Mad TV, and even a song by punk rock band The Ramones. Now, much like Ellie Creed's beloved cat, the story refuses to stay dead with an upcoming prequel that will stream exclusively on Paramount+.collider.com
