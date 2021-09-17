Why a ‘Pet Sematary’ Prequel About Jud Is Worth Making

Solo: A Star Wars Story is the weirdest Star Wars movie. No one was asking for a Han Solo origin story that explained things like his last name, his initial encounter with Chewbacca, his blaster, and how he obtained the dice that hang from the Millenium Falcon dashboard. However, it did provide a Star Wars adventure that wasn’t centered on the fate of the galaxy, focusing on the “hive of scum and villainy.” Even if it does focus on some of the most iconic characters in Star Wars history, it was the first of the cinematic films to tell a small-scale story. A galactic heist caper required an antagonist who posed a contained threat. The villains in previous Star Wars films were galactic-level players, even those that made up the criminal underworld. Jabba the Hutt had an established reputation as the leader of a powerful criminal organization, and any of the bounty hunter characters were tied directly to one of the main affiliations. Solo’s central antagonist Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany) suitably fits these more personal stakes, and reveals the vastness of Star Wars’ underbelly just by being more than another weird monster.

