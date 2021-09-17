Michael Baldwin Senior: Bringing Cops and Community Together

In the late 1980s, I worked in the mayor’s office in Houston, Texas. One of my colleagues was a police officer named Alan who worked on the mayor’s security detail. Alan and I occasionally worked together on events or projects, and in listening to him over numerous lunchtimes, I began to understand the sacrifices police officers make to protect us. Alan was as community-minded as anyone I’ve ever known. He spent weekends volunteering with agencies in the neighborhoods he had patrolled when he was a cop on the beat. He coached a Little League baseball team.