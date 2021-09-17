CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeVar Burton Isn’t Interested in Becoming the Permanent Host of ‘Jeopardy!’ Anymore

Cover picture for the articleIn the search for a permanent Jeopardy! host, no candidate had the massive backing of LeVar Burton. The former Star Trek: The Next Generation star and Reading Rainbow host was a fan favorite to take the place of the legendary Alex Trebek after his tragic passing, garnering nearly 300,000 signatures on a Change.org petition. In what will be a disappointing turn for fans, however, Burton has decided not to pursue the permanent hosting role on the long-running game show.

LeVar Burton has left his quest to be the full-time host of Jeopardy! in the rearview mirror. And although he did not get the gig he and his fans wanted for him, he is grateful for the world of opportunities the situation has presented. The beloved Star Trek and Reading Rainbow star dropped by The Daily Show on Thursday, where he told host Trevor Noah that he was deeply touched by the enormous bout of support he received while pursuing the Jeopardy! position following the death of Alex Trebek. “You know, we did a [Reading Rainbow] Kickstarter several years ago. I discovered...
LeVar Burton revealed his next steps after "Jeopardy!" did not choose him to become a permanent host. Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik were named the official successors of Alex Trebek following the "Jeopardy!" original host's death. However, the latter works on the position with Ken Jennings now as Richards left the franchise both as a host and executive producer following his past scandals.
Amodio tonight resumes his Jeopardy! winning streak with his sixth host, Mayim Bialik, after doing shows with Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, Joe Buck and Mike Richards. As The Ringer's Claire McNear points out, the rotating guest-hosts may have been responsible for Jeopardy! earlier this year having the longest drought of four-plus-game winners since the Alex Trebek era began in 1984. "A variety of theories have been put forward as causes of this disturbance in the force," says McNear. "Much was new at Jeopardy! as Season 37 got underway, including new COVID-19 protocols that enforced extra distance between contestants and staff and, as with other quarters of life, introduced some stiffness to a usually nimble process. There were also new faces behind the scenes, including Richards, who took over as executive producer ahead of the season’s start. Early months pulled disproportionately from contestants in Southern California; with an ample backlog of players from further afield, many of those who eventually turned up—as well as their opponents—had had much longer to prepare. Another possible explanation is the presence of the guest hosts. Sixteen stand-ins cycled through over seven months, each bringing varying cadences, styles, and preparation levels. With retaped pickups and inevitable new-job uncertainties, guest tapings frequently stretched hours past when typical Trebek tapings would wrap, tiring contestants, crew, and staff alike. For any Jeopardy! contestant, but in particular for one in the position of playing in all five of the day’s games, it can be grueling. For the first tape day of the season, contestants were asked to arrive early; most turned up around 7:30 a.m. The final game wrapped a full 12 hours later." As Amodio notes, "having to go for a full day, ride the energy all day with all that enthusiasm, and then knowing that you have to go to sleep early and then wake up early to be ready to do it all again—it’s tough. I think that’s one of the reasons why you have so few long-term champions right there, where even if the game weren’t also changing underneath you with new questions, that physical aspect is really tough.” But Amodio adds that having a person reading the clues hasn’t been a big part of the equation. “I actually think a lot of the game’s the same no matter who’s hosting," he says. "Obviously the questions are the same, the day as a contestant is the same—you have the same contestant coordinators. There’s a lot of stuff that’s constant—even whoever’s operating the buzzer. That (timing) appeared to be the same for me. The person standing behind the podium changes, but I was surprised by how steady the experience was.”
As the quest for a permanent “Jeopardy!” host began last season, the beloved quiz show that has seen very little change in format over the years rotated through 16 guest hosts. Every single host sparked discussion and debate among “Jeopardy!” fans. Some people even claimed they would stop watching the...
Levar Burton has said he has no interest in hosting Jeopardy!. After that messy host selection process messy who could blame him. But for some reason, Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio took it upon himself to enter the conversation and insert his misguided belief that Burton would jump at the chance if offered the primary spot. Variety reported Friday that in a recent interview on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” Burton expressed a feeling many people can relate to when chasing what they think is a significant dream. (Read the full Variety article here).
LeVar Burton says he’s looking “for the right game show” to host after his interest was piqued – and his hopes dashed – by his recent guest stint on Jeopardy! and the social media support he received. On The Daily Show With Trevor Noah last night, Burton expressed gratitude to his longtime fans who have supported him since his Reading Rainbow days and were vocal about their desire to see him replace the late Alex Trebek as host of Jeopardy! Despite the online support, Burton lost the gig to, at first, Mike Richards, and then to Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. Burton...
The search for a new “Jeopardy!” host following Alex Trebek‘s death last November turned into a bit of a crisis after executive producer Mike Richards took the job for himself, only for past lawsuits and offensive podcast statements to resurface, resulting in him being fired as both host and producer. Richard taped multiple shows before his ouster, which aired the week of September 13, so we asked our readers who among the show’s many guest hosts should get the permanent gig instead. Scroll down to see the complete poll results. The answers weren’t all that surprising. Ken Jennings came out on...
Burton told Trevor Noah on The Daily Show that going through the Jeopardy!-hosting process made him realize that the job isn't for him. “The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something, you know, they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” said Burton. “What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn’t get it, it was, like, well, OK, what’s next? And, so, the opportunities that have come my way as a result of not getting that gig, I couldn’t have dreamt it up. If you had given me a pen and paper and said, ‘Well, so what do you want this to really look like?’ If it doesn’t include Jeopardy! I wouldn’t have been this generous to myself.” Burton also hinted he may have another game show in the works, without going into detail. “I never thought about hosting any other game show outside of Jeopardy!" he said. "But now, they went in a different direction with their show, which is their right, and now I’m thinking, well, it does kind of make sense, let me see what I can do. So we’re trying to figure out what the right game show for LeVar Burton would be.”
Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio took a subtle shot at LeVar Burton on Twitter and in a rare moment, the beloved entertainer decided to fire back. "Please. If offered, he would take it in a heartbeat," the journalist wrote on Friday without providing any additional context. Battaglio appeared to...
For the last eight years, beloved Reading Rainbow star and podcast host LeVar Burton had his sights set on becoming Jeopardy!’s host—and when the search for Alex Trebek’s replacement went public, it seemed like Burton might actually get his dream job. Nearly 300,000 people signed a petition to make Burton the new host, and he was chosen as a guest host for Jeopardy!’s 37th season. But after Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards was chosen as host (a coincidence, I’m sure), Burton was free to think about what he really wanted—which, as he put it on television last week, might just be hosting an entirely new book-themed game show.
