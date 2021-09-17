UFC Vegas 37 weigh-in results: Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann make weight, one fighter misses
The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 37 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, and 27 of the 28 fighters scheduled to compete have made weight. In the headliner, Anthony Smith takes on Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight bout between two fighters ranked in the top-15 of the division. The No. 6 ranked Smith stepped onto the scale at 205.5lbs, while the No. 11 ranked Spann weighed in at 206lbs. This is a big fight in the UFC light heavyweight division, so expect the winner to face a big-name next time out.www.bjpenn.com
