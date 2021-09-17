CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Vegas 37 weigh-in results: Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann make weight, one fighter misses

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 37 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, and 27 of the 28 fighters scheduled to compete have made weight. In the headliner, Anthony Smith takes on Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight bout between two fighters ranked in the top-15 of the division. The No. 6 ranked Smith stepped onto the scale at 205.5lbs, while the No. 11 ranked Spann weighed in at 206lbs. This is a big fight in the UFC light heavyweight division, so expect the winner to face a big-name next time out.

Anthony Smith Drops Ryan Spann Twice En Route To First-Round Submission – UFC Vegas 37 Results (Highlights)

A light heavyweight headliner between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann is taking place now (Saturday, September 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 37. Smith opens up with a low kick. Spann lands a front kick to the stomach and follows it with a jab. Spann lands a big shot and takes Smith’s back. Smith separates and lands a big shot off the break. Both fighters exchange and Smith drops Spann with a big shot! Spann survives and scrambles out of an armbar submission attempt. The action returns to the feet soon after. Spann lands a solid jab. Smith wobbles Spann with a left hook and eventually drops him again. Smith takes his back and flattens him out before sinking in the rear naked choke for the submission win!
UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann Odds, Schedule, Predictions

Light heavyweight mainstay Anthony Smith will look to stop the ascendance of Ryan Spann in the main event of UFC Vegas 37 from the UFC's APEX Facility. Smith is no stranger to headlining cards, and he has his exciting style to thank for that. Lionheart has racked up six Performance or Fight of the Night awards throughout his career and always brings the fight.
UFC Vegas 37 live stream results, 'Smith vs Spann' play-by-play updates

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is locked and loaded for the UFC Vegas 37 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which takes place TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 18, 2021) from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, streaming LIVE on ESPN+. Main event duties fall to light heavyweight contenders Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann, who collide for a spot in the division title chase. In the 205-pound co-headliner, Ion Cutelaba goes to war against Devin Clark.
Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann

The action returns to the UFC APEX this weekend after a one-week pause with a 15-fight card capped by twin battles in the light heavyweight division. In the penultimate bout of the evening, Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark go head-to-head in a clash of two powerhouses looking to get things moving in the right direction in hopes of making some real noise in the 205-pound weight class in 2022 and beyond, while the main event is occupied by resurgent former title challenger Anthony Smith squaring off with Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Ryan Spann, who has gone 5-1 through his first six UFC appearances.
Anthony Smith says he has squashed his beef with Ryan Spann

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith says he has squashed his beef with Ryan Spann following their recent fight at UFC Vegas 37. Smith finished Spann in the first round of their main event fight by submission after knocking his opponent down twice prior to choking him out. It was an incredible performance by Smith, who was fighting with a lot of emotion in the cage on Saturday night. Heading into this fight, Spann had some negative things to say about Smith, and “Lionheart” was not thrilled with that. At the end of the day, however, Smith got the last laugh when he entered the Octagon and took care of business with his rival Spann.
Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an exciting matchup in the light heavyweight division, as No. 6 ranked contender Anthony Smith faces off with No. 11 Ryan Spann. In the co-main event, fellow 205ers Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark aim to steal the show. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SMITH vs SPANN...
How to watch UFC Vegas 37: 'Smith vs. Spann' TONIGHT on ESPN+

It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Sept. 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 37 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a main event clash between light heavyweight contenders Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 37 On ESPN+. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Anthony Smith Just Wants Respect From Ryan Spann, MMA Community

Anthony Smith talked about his emotional reaction after defeating Ryan Spann in the first round of UFC Fight Night 192. Smith defeated Spann four minutes into the first round of the light heavyweight clash via submission rear-naked choke. As soon as the referee stopped the fight, Smith started talking aggressively to his rival, forcing ESPN to block it out.
Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Sued For $350,000 Over 2020 Mike Tyson Fight

