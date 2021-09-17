CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unpopular opinion: Deep dish pizza sucks

By Parker Otto
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo quote Jon Stewart, my inspirational icon and second-favorite teacher behind Jesus, “deep dish pizza is not only not better than New York pizza, it’s not pizza!” As a Central Illinoisan from the small town of Farmer City, I love visiting Chicago. I love Chicago Dogs, I love the sights, I love the Bears, I even love visiting Wrigley Field despite being a Cardinals fan. What I cannot abide, though, is a doughy crater with slightly melty cheese covered in tomato sauce, especially when it pretends to be real pizza.

Puppet Bike
8d ago

get your assistant some properly made deep dish at jb's and stop your hoo hooin'.the cheese is on the crust to protect the crust from the sauce invasion. more cheese on top isn't a violation.. it's a blessing of flavor.

