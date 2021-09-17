Unpopular opinion: Deep dish pizza sucks

To quote Jon Stewart, my inspirational icon and second-favorite teacher behind Jesus, “deep dish pizza is not only not better than New York pizza, it’s not pizza!” As a Central Illinoisan from the small town of Farmer City, I love visiting Chicago. I love Chicago Dogs, I love the sights, I love the Bears, I even love visiting Wrigley Field despite being a Cardinals fan. What I cannot abide, though, is a doughy crater with slightly melty cheese covered in tomato sauce, especially when it pretends to be real pizza.