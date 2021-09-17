So, How Did the AFC West do in Week 1?

Regular S&BP readers may remember the three, three-part series I did on the Raiders, Chiefs, and Chargers analyzing their moves in the off-season. I ended up not doing an analysis of the Bronco’s off-season because, well, they didn’t really have much of one. Autumnwind1960 had a great Fanpost on this, recently, basically asking just why everyone was saying the Broncos were going to be contenders this year when –with the exception of the addition of Bridgewater and a few moves on defense- the Ponies looked to be fielding pretty much the same team which went 5-11 last year.