Are these the best 5 Springsteen songs? Rolling Stone thinks so (Opinion)

This week, Rolling Stone published its reranking of the "500 Greatest Songs of All Time" in a transparent effort to rile up Boomers. It mostly worked: Miles Davis' "So What?" ranks behind Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," and K-pop boy band BTS' 2020 hit "Dynamite" is deemed "greater" than Prince's "Little Red Corvette," Bill Withers' "Lovely Day," and Bon Jovi's "Living on a Prayer" (okay, admittedly RS might be onto something with that last one). On the other hand, who's really going to argue that Aretha Franklin's "Respect," in the list's #1 spot, doesn't have a case for being the best song of all time?

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO