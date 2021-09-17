Bills' Star Lotulelei: Full participant in practice
Lotulelei (calf) was a full participant in practice Friday and is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Lotulelei's chances of playing in Week 2 started the week off slim as he was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Since then, the defensive tackle has shown a lot of progress and appears on track to play Sunday. A final update on the veteran's status should be provided ahead of Sunday's matchup.www.cbssports.com
