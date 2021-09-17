CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma AG threatens litigation against Biden over vaccine mandates

By Tyler Boydston
kswo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is joining 23 other state attorneys general in warning President Biden against a proposed vaccine mandate on businesses with at least 100 employees. The 24 attorneys general sent a letter to the President, warning they plan to sue if the...

www.kswo.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Arizona AG files first lawsuit against Biden vaccine rules

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed the first lawsuit Tuesday to block President Joe Biden's new vaccine requirements that could affect 100 million workers. Brnovich, who is running in a crowded Republican primary for U.S. Senate, claims Biden is illegally treating U.S. citizens and legal immigrants differently...
PHOENIX, AZ
washingtonnewsday.com

Attorneys General from 23 Republican states have threatened to sue Biden over the ‘disastrous’ COVID vaccine mandate.

Attorneys General from 23 Republican states have threatened to sue Biden over the ‘disastrous’ COVID vaccine mandate. Two dozen Republican attorneys general wrote to President Joe Biden on Thursday, threatening legal action if the White House’s proposal to mandate immunizations for 100 million Americans is implemented. Biden was scolded by...
U.S. POLITICS
kslnewsradio.com

Utah AG Reyes: Biden mandate “disastrous,” threatens lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes was among 23 other attorneys general that sent a letter to President Joe Biden today, calling a federal vaccine mandate “disastrous and counterproductive.”. The US attorneys general also warned that litigation will follow any implementation of the proposed mandate. “I am...
UTAH STATE
WLOX

‘Your plan is disastrous and counterproductive’: Mississippi AG Lynn Fitch threatens legal action on Biden’s vaccine mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Many state officials are now calling for action following President Biden’s vaccine mandate that affects more than 80 million unvaccinated Americans. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, along with 23 other state attorneys general, threatened to pursue legal action if the Biden administration did not reverse the vaccine mandate.
HEALTH
WDTN

AG Yost, 23 state attorneys demand Biden drop vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 23 other attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden demanding he remove the federal vaccine mandate. According to a release, the attorneys general warned that legal action will follow if the president follows through with his plan that will require businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for their workers or regular COVID-19 testing.
HEALTH

