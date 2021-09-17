CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Morgan City Police asking public for information on Victor II Blvd business burglary

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsYbk_0bzWoZ2O00

The Morgan City Police Department is asking for help from the public with the investigation of a burglary.

According to police, the burglary occurred in the early morning hours of September 4th at local business in the area of Victor II Blvd.

The Department says that two suspects entered the business and took prescription narcotics valued at over $2,500.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that investigators believe to be a Silver Dodge Charger.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspects and the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information in regards to this investigation is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985)380-4605.

Tips can also be made anonymously on the department's web page at www.morgancitypolice.org .

