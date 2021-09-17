CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Remains limited Friday

Davis (ankle) remained limited in practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with Miami. Davis practiced on a limited basis both Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's practice. He's fourth on the Bills' wide receiver depth chart but scored the team's lone touchdown in Week 1, so Davis will be missed if he can't go against the Dolphins. Davis' status will likely be determined shortly before kickoff.

