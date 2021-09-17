Bills' Gabriel Davis: Remains limited Friday

Three Buffalo Bills are questionable to play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, including a surprise name. Efe Obada popped onto the injury report Friday with a calf injury that limited him in practice. His playing status is in question, as is Gabriel Davis (ankle) and Star Lotulelei (calf). Signs are positive for Lotulelei, who practiced fully on Friday. Davis was still limited on Friday, making him more of a 50-50 shot to play this weekend. The Bills have five other receivers who could operate if Davis needs to sit this one out, but given how many 4WR and 5WR sets the team played last week, they might still like to have Davis on the field if it won’t aggravate his ankle.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO