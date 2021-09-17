CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Upper Marlboro, MD

Police: Upper Marlboro man barricaded himself in home after leaving murdered fiance in the street

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhVM7_0bzWoK2j00

An Upper Marlboro man is accused of murdering his fiance before barricading himself in a home and firing shots at police Thursday.

Prince George's County Police say Dionte Sims, 38, fatally shot Dina Taylor, 39, following an overnight argument outside their home on Cecily Court.

Sims allegedly left Taylor lying wounded in the road, as he made his way back into the house.

She died on scene.

Arriving officers tried getting Sims to come out, but he fired at them while barricading himself for several hours.

Eventually, Sims was taken into custody. Police say he admitted to the shooting.

He now faces first and second degree murder charges for Taylor's death, and two counts of attempted first degree murder for shooting at officers.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upper Marlboro, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Upper Marlboro, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Police#Fiance#Cecily Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy