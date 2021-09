Bobby Fish will make his MLW debut against Lee Moriarty at the upcoming Fightland event. This will be a first round match in the 2021 MLW Opera Cup Tournament. Fish vs. Moriarty was announced just today, one day after Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Richards was also announced as an opening match in the eight-man tournament. MLW still has to announce first round matches for Alex Shelley, TJP, Matt Cross, and Calvin Tankman. The Fightland tapings will feature the opening and semi-final rounds of the Opera Cup Tournament.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO