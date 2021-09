KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen will be offering free health services on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. On Sept. 23, residents can get free flu shots. The flu vaccine will be offered at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Rd., and will be first come, first serve for residents from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO