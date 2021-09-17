CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

First Look: MSA's manufacturing expansion in Cranberry Township

By Paul J. Gough
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 9 days ago

MSA Safety Inc.’s new 20,000-square-foot addition doesn’t just represent the latest iteration of its state-of-the-art gas-detection products, but it also represents what the Cranberry Township-based manufacturer said is its commitment to western Pennsylvania. MSA (NYSE: MSA) could have located the facility anywhere within its global footprint, and in fact moved...

Pittsburgh Business Times

Paccar’s autonomously-enabled, Aurora computer system-driven trucks to send FedEx packages on a 500-mile Texas trip

Like many companies, FedEx Corp. has been hampered by the nationwide labor shortage, which had a drastic effect on its earnings results in the first quarter. Its latest partnership, however, leans less on human workers — and more on automation. FedEx is collaborating with Paccar, the Washington-based truck manufacturer, and...
TEXAS STATE
Pittsburgh Business Times

Growing electronic sensor manufacturer buys Southpointe building for new headquarters

Nokomis Inc., a maker of electromagnetic sensors, soon won't have to split its offices between Charleroi and Peters Township. The tech company has opted to buy a nearly empty office building at 370 Southpointe Dr. at the Washington County business park, which it plans to consolidate into as it continues to grow, according to Hanna Langholz Wilson Ellis, which represented the property for sale.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

First look: OneValley celebrates opening of Pittsburgh's latest coworking space following $13.7 million renovation of former locomotive roundhouse

Silicon Valley-based entrepreneurship platform OneValley celebrated the opening of its new coworking space, the Roundhouse at Hazelwood Green, following $13.7 million in renovations and additions made to a former locomotive storage and repair building. The facility, which spans 26,000 gross square feet, will operate on a membership basis with different...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh-based biotech company on a growth path

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., the Pittsburgh-based biotechnology company, has expanded in the city as well as in Massachusetts as it prepares for the investigational new drug application of its first candidate in its pipeline. NeuBase (Nasdaq: NBSE) recently opened its headquarters at The Riveria on Technology Drive in South Oakland amid...
PITTSBURGH, PA
