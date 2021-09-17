As Sales Exploded on Art Blocks, Its Founder Looked for Ways to Cool the Fervor
Erick Calderon was in the ceramic tile business up until last year. Then he decided to focus on his passion for generative art. So he founded one of the most successful NFT platforms to emerge since the NFT craze started in early 2021. It’s called Art Blocks. What seems like a whiplash transition to outsiders was quite natural for Calderon. He has balanced his interests in business, art, and coding for years.www.artnews.com
Comments / 0