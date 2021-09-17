CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple Card iPhone 13 pre-order snag leaves Apple red-faced

By Chris Smith
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qf824_0bzWnpvh00

It’s iPhone 13 pre-order day and some of Apple’s most loyal customers are reportedly suffering issues in a somewhat unlikely manner.

Those attempting to secure their new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro handset – which is released a week from today – have had problems checking out with their Apple Card, using Apple Pay or when attempting to upgrade through the iPhone Upgrade Program.

Reports are flooding in on social media from users who are having their Apple Card rejected, which is quite significant given cardholders get a 3% cash back on products from the Apple Store. On a £1,000 purchase, that’s £30!

Some people have had to use different cards in order to make the payment, which saw the transaction go through smoothly. Those seeking to checkout via Apple Pay have also experienced issues and have had to enter their card details manually.

Strangely, even some of those who are simply looking to upgrade their iPhone, under Apple’s specific program, have been bounced and unable to complete the transaction.

Apple is at least communicating with some customers who had to purchase with another card to let them know they’ll still get the 3% daily cash.

“Some Apple Card customers are temporarily unable to make iPhone Upgrade Program purchases using the Apple Card. If you’ve completed your purchase with another card, you’ll still get your 3% Daily Cash for this purchase. We’ll email you the details later,” an Apple support agent reportedly said.

Right now Apple has not commented on the issues, that may be due to issues with Apple’s banking partner Citizen One. Trusted Reviews has contacted Apple for an update on the matter.

Have you had issues with your iPhone 13 pre-order? Or was it smooth sailing? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Google Maps in Android Auto is no longer anti-British

Google has updated its Android Auto in-car infotainment system to make life a little more convenient for UK drivers. The company says Google Maps has now been optimised for right-hand drive vehicles – ie. the vast majority of cars on British roads – by placing the key features closer to the driver’s reach and eyeline.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 6 is a steal at Amazon today — but hurry!

If you’re always on the lookout for Apple deals, now’s not the time to relax as retailers are rolling out discounts after Apple’s California Streaming event that unveiled the iPhone 13, 9th-generation iPad, 6th-generation iPad Mini, and Apple Watch Series 7. For shoppers who have been waiting for smartwatch deals, you might want to spring for Apple Watch deals, which include Amazon’s $70 price cut for the GPS, 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6, making it more affordable at just $329 compared to its original price of $399.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Card#Pre Order#The Apple Store#Iphone Upgrade Customer#Amex#Imessage#Gordus
TechRadar

iPhone 13 Pro pre-orders: the best deals and where to buy Apple's premium flagship

If you're looking for the latest device from Apple there's not long to wait - iPhone 13 Pro pre-order deals will go live on Friday 17th September. We've rounded up what we think (in our humble opinion) are the best options for saving that hard-earned cash right down below. AT&T, Apple, Verizon, and many other favorites are included but note - not all have announced concrete details for their initial iPhone 13 pre-order deals. In these cases, we've included some predictions of what we expect to see based on what we've seen on other devices previously.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

New iPad pre-orders: where to buy Apple's 2021 tablet

After this week's iPad 10.2 (2021) reveal, you can now pre-order the new iPad directly from Apple and at various retailers. The 9th generation tablet isn't scheduled for release until September 24, but you can ensure one will be in your hands from day one by placing a new iPad pre-order from the store in your region below. Scroll further down for where to buy links at other major retailers as we spot them.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
IGN

Apple Announces the iPhone 13

After months of rumors, Apple has finally announced the iPhone 13, succeeding the tech giant's iPhone 12 series, which was released last year. The iPhone 13 has a design similar to its predecessor, but this year's iteration offers a slimmer Face IG notch on the top of the smartphone. Like the iPad Mini that was announced earlier during today's event, the iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Apple notes that the A15 is a 5nm chip and is a 6-core CPU — two of those cores are high performance, and the other are four high-efficiency cores.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Apple iPhone 13: Specifications

Apple just announced the latest iPhone 13 series at today’s Apple Event, and they come with several improvements over their predecessor – the iPhone 12 series from 2020. Not a lot has changed on the outside since the previous generation, but there are plenty of improvements to get excited about. We have also taken a look at the new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max flagships. Apple also announced the new Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch. In this post, we’ll take a closer look at the iPhone 13 specifications.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

When and How to Order the iPhone 13 and Apple's Other New Products

Apple just finished announcing the iPhone 13 line-up, Apple Watch Series 7, and the third generation AirPods. Fans will undoubtedly be waiting to get their hands on these brand new devices. If you’re eyeing up Apple’s latest devices, here’s when and how you’ll be able to order the products. When...
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

Apple Online Store Down Ahead of iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Pre-Orders

"You're... early," reads the Apple Store message when attempting to visit the U.S. website. "Pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. Enjoy the extra sleep." Apple used to do new device pre-orders at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, but since 2019, has been holding iPhone pre-orders at 5:00 a.m. The ‌‌iPhone 13‌...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Apple Card Users Struggling to Purchase iPhone 13

Pre-orders on the iPhone 13 opened Friday. However, those trying to buy one with an Apple Card are having problems, according to CNBC (and lots of annoyed Twitter users). Apple Card Users Facing iPhone 13 Purchasing Problems. At the time of this writing, there was no explanation as to why...
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Apple to Reportedly Place Order for 90 Million iPhone 13 Units in 2021

With the iPhone 13 event concluded, a new report has surfaced, claiming that Apple plans on ordering 90 million of its latest phone lineup in 2021 alone. A number this large could be due to the company’s anticipation of high demand. Previous Reports Said That Apple Asked Suppliers to Boost...
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy