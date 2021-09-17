Matt Riddle Confirms Heat For Comments On Roman Reigns

Matt Riddle has confirmed reports on how he recently had backstage heat for comments on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As noted, Reigns recently took a shot at AEW star CM Punk and that led to Riddle responding during a Bleacher Report interview last month. In last month’s interview, Riddle said of Reigns, “No disrespect to Roman, he seems like a swell fella, but at the same time, it’s like when people say they’re a good parent. You know what? If you were a good parent, your kids would be telling you you’re a good parent. When he’s saying ‘Acknowledge me’ or ‘I move the needle,’ no, you don’t. You’re related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I’m not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth. You’re not moving needles. I’m the real stallion, RK-Bro is moving the merch, we’re moving the needle, and that’s it. I don’t want to say too much, I’m not trying to get in trouble. Hey, hats off to him. He’s amazing at what he does. I do like what he does, but at the same time, it’s like, get off your high horse. You’re in that spot for a reason. You’re not a bro. You’re second generation. I’m first generation.”