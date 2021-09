A tournament is being held in Christmas Valley on Saturday, Sept. 25, to help raise funds which will go toward repairs at the Christmas Valley Golf Course. The Christmas Valley Park and Recreation District manages the golf course, and many other facilities in the community, and with a small tax base the money the District receives each year through property taxes is not always enough to keep up with some of the major capital expenditure projects that are needed. The tournament will raise funds which can be used as a match for when the Park and Recreation District applies for grant funding.

CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO