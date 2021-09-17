CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Congressmen continue to push to turn Jacksonville’s POW/MIA tribute into national memorial

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bill to establish a national prisoner of war and missing in action memorial and museum in Jacksonville was just reintroduced by U.S. Reps. John Rutherford (R-Jacksonville) and Al Lawson (D-Tallahassee) reintroduced a bill that would designate a POW/MIA memorial and museum at Cecil Field to honor all former prisoners of war and those still considered missing in action.

