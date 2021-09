TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – Thousands of Broward County students still haven’t enrolled for the 2021-22 school year. To help those children get back in the classroom, district officials went door knocking. The hundreds of Broward county school district personnel and teacher union officials went door to door looking for students who haven’t shown up to school. “Currently, we have approximately 10,000 students who have returned back to us that we were expecting or are not attending school on a regular basis,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright. The door knocks are necessary to connect with the students and their parents. School board member Debbi Hixon...

