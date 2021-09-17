CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Found: The London Street Style Trends Dominating Fashion Week

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandwiched between a busy five-day schedule in New York and six full days worth of endless sartorial inspiration displayed by Italian girls in Milan, London Fashion Week flies under the radar compared to its counterparts. And though it might be a more low-key affair, there’s a reason why it remains an integral part of the fashion month circuit — the capital of England birthed noteworthy industry brands such as Burberry, JW Anderson, and Victoria Beckham, after all. And as usual, this season the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 street style is demonstrating what the city’s fashion entails — a perfect blend of elegance, prep, and a hint of edge (think: Alexa Chung).

