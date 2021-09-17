Jets DC explains why Patriots QB Mac Jones will be a 'difficult challenge' in Week 2

Bob Breidenbach/The Providence Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was impressive in his NFL regular-season debut against the Miami Dolphins last weekend.

The Patriots are now preparing to face the New York Jets in Week 2 at MetLife Stadium, and Gang Green defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich knows Jones will present a significant challenge for his unit.

"He's way better than I wanted him to be," Ulbrich said during a press conference Thursday when asked about the scouting report on Jones. "You anticipate seeing a young, inexperienced quarterback making young, inexperienced quarterback-type of decisions. I didn't see a whole lot of that."

Ulbrich added: "Part of that was he's got some real skill and poise. Obviously, he comes from a school where they get NFL-caliber coaching, so he's probably as NFL-ready as you can find from the quarterback position. They're working the scheme around him and giving him some clean reads and some easy progressions. He's got some good guys to throw to, too, so it's all those things."

Jones completed 29-of-39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown in a 17-16 loss to the Dolphins during Week 1. If it wasn't for a Damien Harris fumble, New England might have won the game.

The Patriots have beaten the Jets 10 straight times, dating back to 2016. Based on how Jones played against Miami, Bill Belichick's squad should be able to extend that streak this weekend.