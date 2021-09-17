CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson hands out new Class of 2022 offer

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05o9OU_0bzWmR3000

An elite defensive lineman from a familiar Florida high school has received an offer from Clemson.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star Marvin Jones, Jr. reported an offer from the Tigers on Friday afternoon.

Jones 6-5, 245) is ranked as the No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 15 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports, while Rivals ranks him as the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 71 overall prospect in the class.

Jones is the son of a former All-American linebacker at Florida State, Marvin  Sr., who went on to have a 10-year career in the NFL after being drafted by the New York Jets in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft.

As Jones’s recruitment dwindles down, he reportedly has official visits lined up to Oklahoma on Sept. 25, Alabama on Nov. 6 and FSU on Nov. 13. He previously took an official visit to Ohio State this past Saturday.

“Coach [Lemanski] Hall says he has some good news for me coming soon,” Jones Jr. told TCI in July of 2020 . “He told me I was exactly what he was looking for in a defensive end/OLB and I was an ‘offerable’ kid. Clemson is definitely a school that could be heavily considered when it comes time to make a decision.”

