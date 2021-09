BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A University of Colorado-Boulder student had to be rescued on Saturday after falling about 45 feet down an abandoned mine shaft. The 19-year-old from Connecticut was with friends Saturday night when he fell down the mine shaft off the Switzerland Trail. He wasn't injured but he needed help getting out, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO