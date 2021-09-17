Zac Brown Band Debuts Bluegrass-Infused Ode To Doing Dumb Sh*t, “Fun Having Fun”

Zaz Brown Band is at their best when they’re just jammin’ out.

I saw them live at Wrigley Field a few years back and they absolutely crushed it, Richie Sambora showed up, and they just jammed out. Every song seemed a little longer, solos were a little harder… it was just flat out fun.

Sure, they can write a stone cold heartbreaker like the best of them. Songs like “Colder Weather,” “Highway 20 Ride,” “Sweet Annie,” but there’s something about not taking themselves too seriously that I really dig.

And by not taking themselves too seriously, I don’t mean rapping…

Their upcoming album, The Comeback, so far has sounded exactly that… a comeback. Back to their roots, back to their original sound, and back to the good graces of some of the fans that they pissed off with The Owl.

And for Zac, their latest release, “Fun Having Fun” takes it all the way back to high school:

“‘Fun Having Fun’ is about all the dumb stuff you do when you’re a kid.

One of my co-writers on the track is actually my buddy Kurt (Thomas), who I went to high school with in Dahlonega. He and I made a demo tape when we were kids called KZ, for Kurt & Zac, and he was the first guy I ever sat down with and thought, ‘We’re gonna be big.’

It was fun to circle back to that time in my life and remember some of the things that we did together, especially with the perspective of now being a parent. We really wanted to include a bluegrass-type song on this album, and ‘Fun Having Fun’ was definitely the right one.”

The Comeback is set to drop on October 15th.

TRACK LIST:

1. Slow Burn – Zac Brown, Ben Hayslip, Ben Simonetti

2. Out In The Middle – Zac Brown, Luke Combs, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton

3. Wild Palomino – Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton

4. Us Against The World – Zac Brown, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton

5. Same Boat – Zac Brown, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton

6. Stubborn Pride (feat. Marcus King) – Zac Brown, Marcus King, Ben Simonetti

7. Fun Having Fun – Zac Brown, Kenny Habul, Kurt Thomas, Ben Simonetti

8. The Comeback – Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Ray Fulcher, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton

9. Old Love Song – Zac Brown, Luke Combs, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton

10. Any Day Now – Zac Brown, Clay Cook, Josh Dunne, Ray Fulcher, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton

11. Paradise Lost On Me – Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton

12. GA Clay – Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Neil Mason, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton

13. Love & Sunsets – Zac Brown, Luke Dick, Ben Simonetti

14. Closer To Heaven (feat. Gregory Porter) – Zac Brown, John Driskell Hopkins, Ben Simonetti

15. Don’t Let Your Heart – Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Levi Lowrey, Jimmy De Martini, Ben Simonetti