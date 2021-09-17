Firefighters vs. the governor’s vaccine mandate | Roegner

Friday’s IR reported that Helena’s hospital, St. Peters, had moved into crisis standards of care (i.e., having to ration medical care) due to both the ICU and advanced medical unit being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. The IR also reported that the hospital administrator said “our morgue is full. What do we do with the next body?” The hospital acknowledged that this meant bringing a freezer truck to the parking lot. Meanwhile, Sunday the New York Times reported that Montana was now 8th highest in cases per 100,000 residents, and its increase the last 14 days was 55% — the highest in the nation.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO