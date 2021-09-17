CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters vs. the governor’s vaccine mandate | Roegner

By Bob Roegner, Opinion
Seattle Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all thought we were in this fight with the coronavirus together, based on what the experts have been telling us are the rewards of vaccination for the greater good. Apparently that was our misunderstanding. Over the last few weeks, we have learned that some teachers groups and state employees along several firefighter unions have come out in opposition to Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate to get vaccinated by Oct. 18 or risk losing your job.

Independent Record

Gianforte's policies are killing Montanans

Friday’s IR reported that Helena’s hospital, St. Peters, had moved into crisis standards of care (i.e., having to ration medical care) due to both the ICU and advanced medical unit being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. The IR also reported that the hospital administrator said “our morgue is full. What do we do with the next body?” The hospital acknowledged that this meant bringing a freezer truck to the parking lot. Meanwhile, Sunday the New York Times reported that Montana was now 8th highest in cases per 100,000 residents, and its increase the last 14 days was 55% — the highest in the nation.
Jay Inslee
lynnwoodtoday.com

Tougher vaccine mandates coming from state, county executive warns

New vaccine mandates are coming to Snohomish County – not just to business, but to city governments, organizations, even non-profits – to any workplace that employs more than 100 people. That’s a key takeaway from the county’s Tuesday COVID briefing. New federal guidelines already mandate vaccination at businesses of more...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Governor Hogan announces immediate authorization of COVID-19 booster shots for seniors, high-risk individuals in Marylander

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Friday issued the following statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final approval for Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots: “While this action was long overdue, I am glad that the federal government has finally approved booster shots for seniors and high-risk individuals. It is a significant step toward providing additional protection for … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces immediate authorization of COVID-19 booster shots for seniors, high-risk individuals in Marylander" The post Governor Hogan announces immediate authorization of COVID-19 booster shots for seniors, high-risk individuals in Marylander appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WIVB

Health care workers submitting “mass resignation letters” over state’s vaccine requirement, Republicans say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit, rather than get the shot. By September 27th, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York State’s hospitals and nursing homes will have had to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. That deadline is October 7th for other health care workers.
