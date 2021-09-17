1st annual statewide gun buyback program coming in October

Several gun control advocacy groups will host the "Connecticut Statewide Gun Buyback and Gun Safe Giveaway Day" on Oct. 16.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People can drop off guns and receive a gift card payout.

Guns can be dropped off at the following police departments:

Guilford Police Department, 400 Church St. (Anonymous, No ID, No Question Asked)

Hartford Police Department, Location TBD (Anonymous, No ID, No Question Asked)

Newtown Police Department, 191 S. Main St. (Anonymous, No ID, No Question Asked)

Norwalk Police Department, 1 Monroe St. (ID required)

Waterbury Police Department, Location TBD (Anonymous, No ID, No Question Asked)