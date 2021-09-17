CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1st annual statewide gun buyback program coming in October

By News 12 Staff
 9 days ago

Several gun control advocacy groups will host the "Connecticut Statewide Gun Buyback and Gun Safe Giveaway Day" on Oct. 16.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People can drop off guns and receive a gift card payout.

Guns can be dropped off at the following police departments:

Guilford Police Department, 400 Church St. (Anonymous, No ID, No Question Asked)

Hartford Police Department, Location TBD (Anonymous, No ID, No Question Asked)

Newtown Police Department, 191 S. Main St. (Anonymous, No ID, No Question Asked)

Norwalk Police Department, 1 Monroe St. (ID required)

Waterbury Police Department, Location TBD (Anonymous, No ID, No Question Asked)

News 12

News 12

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

